1h ago

add bookmark

Yet another young Eastern Cape woman stabbed to death, allegedly by boyfriend

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Asalinto Lumkwana was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend Tshepo Cheke in Butterworth on Saturday afternoon. (Supplied)
Asalinto Lumkwana was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend Tshepo Cheke in Butterworth on Saturday afternoon. (Supplied)
  • 26-year-old Asalinto Lumkwana from Butterworth was allegedly stabbed to death by Tshepo Cheka.
  • Cheka appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court for the murder of the mother of one. 
  • Her family alleges Asalinto was trapped in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship for four years.

Yet another young woman in the Eastern Cape has been brutally murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Asalinto Lumkwana, a 26-year-old mother, was allegedly stabbed to death by Tshepo Cheka on Saturday afternoon.

Cheka, 24, appeared briefly at the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

The case has been postponed to 14 September for a formal bail application and Cheka has been remanded in custody.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the accused had not yet been asked to plead to the charge.

"The arrest and court appearance follows the arrest of the suspect by Msobomvu SAPS for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, aged 26. It is alleged that the 26-year old woman was stabbed on Saturday 5 September 2020 at about 03:40 at Mchubakazi Township, Butterworth," said Soci. 

The attack happened on the streets of Butterworth, said Asalinto's family.

Lumkwana's friends and family members were inconsolable when News24 called for comment.

Sister Kude Lumkwana said that, during a four-year relationship with Cheka, Asalinto had gradually changed from being a confident and expressive person into a silent individual. She claimed Cheka had been "terrorising her".

"He was physically and emotionally abusing her," she alleged.

"Asalinto was trapped in that relationship because Tshepo was threatening to kill her every time she would dump him. She was living in fear of her own boyfriend. We are very disturbed about this," said Kude.

Fikiswa Lumkwana, 43, posted a heart-breaking tribute to her slain sister on WhatsApp:

My heart is bleeding unstoppable because they have made me a guardian to an orphan, they have rendered my nephew motherless, they have killed my sister mercilessly, moreover, my mother will never be well from today onwards. I am now a mother to a 6-year-old boy because of the killer next door, and now I have to pick up the pieces of their evil deed. I am so heartbroken, and I will never heal again, not now, not forever. I shall never forgive the killers of my younger sister, not in this life time.

Cheka and Asalinto were neighbours, with their homes separated by four properties.

According to the family, the incident started over a laptop and a sound system.

'Stabbed over a sound system'

According to Kude, Asalinto was coming from the police station with a friend to tell Cheka she had confiscated his sound system.

This because Cheka had allegedly failed, for three years, to hand back a laptop belonging to her, and "had been making excuses about handing it back".

"My parents had started asking questions to my sister about the whereabouts of the laptop. She had no choice but to try and force him to hand it back, hence she seized the sound system."

At the police station, Kude said her sister had been told by police to hand back the sound system because "she was exposing herself to criminal prosecution for theft."

"While she was walking back home, she bumped into Tshepo Cheka and, without asking anything, he stabbed her to death," alleged Kude.

The killing of Lumkwana comes two weeks after Wits University student Asithandile Zozo was also stabbed to death in August, allegedly by a boyfriend, in Dutywa near Butterworth.

The suspect in that case Viwe Rulumeni, 22, abandoned bail pleas and remains behind bars pending his trial.

His next court date is 6 October.

Related Links
Principal, 2 security guards arrested for murder at Eastern Cape school
Eastern Cape cops arrest man after woman stabbed to death in street
Another Eastern Cape cop shot dead
Read more on:
port elizabethgender based violencecrime
Lottery
2 scoop R116k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1336 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 317 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 3631 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 1449 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.71
(-0.69)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
19.76
(-0.49)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.68)
Gold
1928.41
(-0.29)
Silver
26.87
(+0.20)
Platinum
909.01
(+1.31)
Brent Crude
42.28
(0.00)
Palladium
2289.00
(+0.60)
All Share
54400.28
(+0.97)
Top 40
50185.43
(+0.94)
Financial 15
9507.22
(+0.33)
Industrial 25
72400.76
(+0.11)
Resource 10
55524.94
(+2.25)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo