20m ago

add bookmark

Yorkshire terrier survives op after swallowing razor-sharp fish hook

Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
X-ray of Teddy.
X-ray of Teddy.
  • An adorable Yorkshire terrier called Teddy is lucky to be alive after swallowing a razor-sharp fish hook.
  • The little dog has undergone intense surgery and now has a battle scar stretching from its throat right down to its belly.
  • Teddy was rushed to the Animal Welfare Shelter, where it underwent surgery to have the fish hook removed.

An adorable little Yorkshire Terrier named Teddy from Marina da Gama in Cape Town is very lucky to be alive after swallowing a razor-sharp fish hook.

The fish hook was attached to a metal swivel on a fishing line. Teddy's owner, Cheryl Cost, said the dog is always with her during the day, but somehow managed to slip out and sit on her daughter's fishing bag last Thursday.

READ | Take a bow-wow: Pretoria veterinarians perform groundbreaking heart surgery on two dogs

Her daughter first noticed Teddy sitting awkwardly on her tackle bag, with a length of "thread" dangling from its mouth. She immediately suspected the dog had swallowed a hook. It was then that they noticed a piece of the fish hook sticking out of its mouth.

Cost rushed Teddy to their local vet, who recommended she take the dog to the Animal Welfare Society (AWS) of South Africa.

The hook, line and swivel had firmly been logged in Teddy's oesophagus and the only way to safely remove it was through surgery.

Surgery to remove fish hook. (Supplied by AWS)
X-ray of Teddy.

"Teddy is lucky to be alive," AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said.

A set of X-rays was taken and showed that the fishing tackle had travelled all the way down into Teddy's stomach.

They decided that the operation could not be delayed for fear of the hook becoming lodged in Teddy's abdomen, or nylon becoming tangled in his gut.

Teddy was on the operating table for quite some time as the team carefully extracted first the hook, then the line and finally the swivel. The dog received stitches, and the operation was pronounced a success.

"Teddy spent four days at the shelter before he was given the all-clear to go back home," Perrins said.

Teddy weighs 5kg and managed to recover quite remarkably after the fishy escapade.

Teddy the Yorkshire terrier.
Teddy the Yorkshire terrier.

Perrins said when the staff handed Teddy over to its owner on Monday, she was informed of the dangers of leaving fishing tackle around the house, especially where there are animals.

Teddy has stitches from the throat right down to the belly button, but that has not stopped it from being its usual playful self.

"Teddy is so much part of the family, and we are so thankful that his surgery was a success and that he's now back home with us," Cost said.

Perrins said accidents happen all the time but there is "no excuse" for carelessness or negligence.

"Animals cannot distinguish between what is harmless and harmful. That is the duty of the pet owner," he said.

Pet owners have a duty of care that comes with the privilege of pet ownership. Most companion animals are naturally inquisitive and will keenly explore anything they perceive to be interesting.

Leaving potentially dangerous or hazardous objects within easy reach of a curious pet is a recipe for disaster and can cause harm.

"Fishing tackle is especially dangerous to all animals, not just domestic pets," Perrins said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capeanimals
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6635 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2226 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3228 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.41
(+0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.04
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.43
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.20
(+0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.8)
Gold
1,767.15
(-0.3)
Silver
25.90
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,211.53
(+0.9)
Brent Crude
68.56
(+1.9)
Palladium
2,979.89
(+0.9)
All Share
66,910
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,057
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,451
(-1.2)
Industrial 25
85,980
(-0.3)
Resource 10
68,364
(-1.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo