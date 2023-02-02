18m ago

add bookmark

You and your MMCs must resign, ActionSA tells Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tania Campbell, the Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.
Tania Campbell, the Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • ActionSA has asked Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell and her executive to resign.
  • The party cited the resignation of DA chief whip Khetha Shandu and oversight chairperson Pieter Henning as the reasons for wanting Campbell and her MMCs to step down.
  • The council is set to meet on Thursday afternoon when a motion against the speaker is on the agenda.

ActionSA has asked Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell and her mayoral committee to resign.

In a statement on Thursday, the party cited the resignation of DA chief whip Khetha Shandu and oversight chairperson Pieter Henning as the reasons for wanting Campbell and her MMCs to step down.

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi said their departure was "indicative of the implosion currently taking place as a result of the DA's failure to lead coalitions".

Shandu resigned with immediate effect on Wednesday afternoon. He was facing a motion of no confidence alongside speaker Raymond Dhlamini.

READ | ANC bigwigs instrumental in ousting Phalatse as Joburg mayor, says Al Jama-ah leader

According to Baloyi, Henning resigned on Monday after citing a "total lack of service delivery".

Baloyi said:

The resignations of Henning and Shandu further strengthen ActionSA's belief that the DA-led coalition government has failed to address the decline in service delivery in Ekurhuleni. We, therefore, ask that Campbell and her mayoral committee accept their failure and resign in favour of better leadership within that multiparty coalition.

He said the party left the coalition in Ekurhuleni in November due to concerns about Campbell and her mayoral committee's inability to improve service delivery.

"At the time, ActionSA chose to be a constructive opposition within the council, maintaining pressure on the coalition government to prioritise service delivery and championing the issues of residents.

"For too long, the residents of Ekurhuleni have been let down by consecutive governments, including the current administration, and ActionSA will continue to ensure that these governments are held accountable for their failures," Baloyi said.

The council is set to sit on Thursday afternoon, and the motion against Dhlamini is believed to be on the agenda.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsatania campbelljohannesburggautengpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1244 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 6969 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1439 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

8h ago

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.98
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.72
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
1,018.82
+0.8%
Palladium
1,669.18
-0.0%
Gold
1,954.48
+0.2%
Silver
24.46
+2.0%
Brent Crude
82.84
-3.2%
Top 40
73,630
-0.1%
All Share
79,776
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,814
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,624
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,519
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

14m ago

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo