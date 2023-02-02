You and your MMCs must resign, ActionSA tells Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell

ActionSA has asked Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell and her mayoral committee to resign.



In a statement on Thursday, the party cited the resignation of DA chief whip Khetha Shandu and oversight chairperson Pieter Henning as the reasons for wanting Campbell and her MMCs to step down.

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi said their departure was "indicative of the implosion currently taking place as a result of the DA's failure to lead coalitions".

Shandu resigned with immediate effect on Wednesday afternoon. He was facing a motion of no confidence alongside speaker Raymond Dhlamini.

According to Baloyi, Henning resigned on Monday after citing a "total lack of service delivery".

Baloyi said:

The resignations of Henning and Shandu further strengthen ActionSA's belief that the DA-led coalition government has failed to address the decline in service delivery in Ekurhuleni. We, therefore, ask that Campbell and her mayoral committee accept their failure and resign in favour of better leadership within that multiparty coalition.

He said the party left the coalition in Ekurhuleni in November due to concerns about Campbell and her mayoral committee's inability to improve service delivery.



"At the time, ActionSA chose to be a constructive opposition within the council, maintaining pressure on the coalition government to prioritise service delivery and championing the issues of residents.

"For too long, the residents of Ekurhuleni have been let down by consecutive governments, including the current administration, and ActionSA will continue to ensure that these governments are held accountable for their failures," Baloyi said.

The council is set to sit on Thursday afternoon, and the motion against Dhlamini is believed to be on the agenda.



