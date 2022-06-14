'You are all killers': Family of slain e-hailing driver blasts Parkwood residents in court

Eleven people have appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala.

Tensions ran high in court as Parkwood residents repeatedly told the Mafalala family the incident was not due to racism.

A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly set his pit bull on Abongile, was released into his father's care.

The family of murdered e-hailing Cape Town driver Abongile Mafalala has blasted Parkwood residents who packed the public gallery in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Mafalala was killed next to his Toyota Avanza in an alleged mob justice attack in Parkwood after he was accused of kidnapping children in the area.

Zharnay Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spanenberg and a 15-year-old boy appeared in court in connection with Mafalala's murder, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The suspects face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

Mafalala's family was particularly irked because their supporters were forced to wait outside court while Parkwood residents packed the courtroom.

As court proceedings got under way, they said:

Why must the black people stand outside.

Tensions ran high as Mafalala's girlfriend of four years, Zandile Mawaze, urged court officials to remove "the coloured people and let the black people in", while claiming his death was racially motivated from the start.

But Parkwood residents hit back, saying it was "not a racist thing", and Mafalala's supporters were making it about racism.

"What the residents did was wrong, but it wasn't racism. You guys are making it to be a racist thing. Julle ken nie onse mense nie [you don't know our people]. Stop telling us this is all racism," a family member of one of the accused shouted.





The confrontation escalated as more members of the public echoed denials about racism amid requests that coloured residents be removed from the court to make way for Dunoon residents.

Parkwood residents shouted "we will not leave the courtroom", while court orderlies had their hands full trying to calm the rowdy groups.

Making matters worse was the language barrier as members of the Mafalala family repeatedly asked people in the public gallery to speak English.

Mawaze said:

Speak English man, we don't understand you. Why do you keep on speaking Afrikaans when you know we don't understand you.

When proceedings eventually got under way, the court advised the media no filming or taking of pictures were allowed inside the court as one of the accused was a minor.

The 11 accused entered the dock with their hands behind their backs, turning around every so often to look for familiar faces and family members in the gallery.

Proceedings grinded to a halt as one of the accused started undressing himself in court before starting to clean his shoes.





Magistrate Goolam Bawa sternly warned him: "There are rules of how one behaves inside a court. You dress yourself before you come into court, you do not clean your shoes inside here."

The accused apologised and proceedings finally got under way.

Prosecutor Brynmore Benjamin gave a detailed account of the evidence that emerged as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the State, Mafalala was repeatedly hit with a spade, robbed of his shoes and jeans while a 15-year-old boy alleged used his pit bull as an "instrument" him.

When hearing this, Mafalala's two sisters burst into tears.





"We just buried him; now we must relive the traumatic details of what happened to him in his last few moments. We are hurt and listening to the details of how my brother was killed is just too much to bear. He's dead and they are alive," said an emotional Bulelwa Mafalala.

Khuselwa Mafalala added:

You are all killers. You killed our brother.

The case was postponed to 23 June when the accused's bail application will be heard.

Ntabazalila said the case was postponed for an advocate from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to deal with case.

Bawa ordered that the minor be released into the care of his father.





As the accused were escorted back to the cells, their relatives gave words of encouragement, saying "don't worry, you will all be released soon" and "we are here for you".



The mother of one of the accused told News 24: "Only God can judge."

Of the 11 accused, six have opted for legal aid representation.

They will remain in custody until their next appearance.





