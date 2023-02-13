54m ago

'You are happy because you have a lawyer' - relative yells at man accused of murdering TUT student

Ntwaagae Seleka
Ngcebo Thusi.
News24/ Alex Mitchley
  • An elderly woman lashed out at the man accused of the murder of Tshwane University of Technology student, Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba.
  • Ngcebo Thusi is accused of stabbing Xaba on 1 February at her off-campus residence.
  • The accused has decided not to apply for bail at this stage.

Emotions were high in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday during the appearance of a man who is accused of murdering Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student, Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba.

A woman was whisked away in tears after she hurled abuse at the accused, Ngcebo Thusi, 23.

"You are happy because you have a lawyer. My daughter didn't have a lawyer when she was killed," the elderly woman shouted out.

News24 understands that the woman is Xaba's relative but not her mother.

Prosecutor Mashudu Nembulunge said the State would oppose the accused's release on bail.

"The accused's address is positive. His brother gave us a statement. All relevant bail information for the accused has been collected," Nembulunge said.

But defence lawyer DS Bopape said his client would not apply for bail at this stage.

Nembulunge, however, was cautious.

Nembulunge said:

We must guard against the defence coming again, claiming they are applying for bail. We request a longer remand for further investigation.

The defence lawyer also asked Magistrate Marco Richards to order the media not to photograph him and his client.

"This case is in the public interest. It involves femicide. The media has been ordered not to take images of the magistrate and the State. They mustn't take your pictures too. They can photograph the accused," Richards responded.

It is alleged that on 1 February, Xaba was with a group of friends, including Thusi, at her off-campus residence.

He was allegedly the last person seen with Xaba at the residence in the early hours of the morning.

Later, when her friends went to check on her, they found her body, riddled with stab wounds.

Thusi is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The case has been postponed to 30 March.

