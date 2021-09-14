36m ago

add bookmark

'You are next': E Cape municipal directors receive bullets with chilling note attached

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Eastern Cape police are investigating cases of intimidation after two municipal directors received parcels with bullets attached to their photos and a note that read "You Are Next". 
  • Mnquma municipality has provided bodyguards to its corporate services director Siphiwo Caga and community services director Makhaya Cecil Kibi. 
  • The two are currently presiding over fraud and corruption disciplinary hearings against three senior municipal officials.  

Two Mnquma local municipality directors presiding over fraud and corruption hearings against three managers in the municipality, are living in fear after receiving a bullet each attached to their photos with a message that read: "You Are Next". 

The Butterworth municipality's corporate services director, Siphiwo Caga and community services director Makhaya Cecil Kibi had each opened cases of intimidation with the police in Butterworth following the death threats.

The automatic rifle ammunition, photos of the men and the hand-written message on a piece of paper, were inside two brown envelopes dumped on the doorsteps of the officials' homes on Friday.  

READ Eastern Cape post office managers being kidnapped, forced at gunpoint to loot branch safes

Mnquma local municipality spokesperson Loyiso Mpalantshana said the officials were preparing to go to work on Friday morning when they received the parcels.  

The bullets were attached with sticky tape to the photos of the senior officials. 

The municipality said the pictures were lifted from Caga and Kibi's WhatsApp profiles. 

Mpalantshana said:

The duo, whose WhatsApp profile pictures were attached to the bullets in the envelope, are currently presiding over the disciplinary hearings of at least three managers in the municipality who are facing an internal probe for charges relating to fraud and corruption, negligence ... Each of the photographs contained a chilling note with words: 'You are next'.

Municipal manager Silumko Mahlasela said the municipality would not be intimidated from carrying out its constitutional mandate.

Mahlasela said they would continue with their duties without fear, favour or prejudice.

Mahlasela said:

Anyone who violates internal policies will be dealt equally and in line with the requirements of the law.

Asked to reveal names and details of the disciplinary hearings, Mpalantshane declined to comment, saying disciplinary matters  involving staff were dealt with internally.

He referred further questions about the criminal cases to the police. 

Mpalantshana said the municipality had provided Caga and Kibi with bodyguards and beefed-up security around them on a 24-hour basis. 

ALSO READ 2 injured, 1 killed in taxi-related shooting in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana confirmed the police were investigating complaints of intimidation. 

Kinana said: "The circumstances surrounding the incidents form part of investigation and police are continuing with the investigation."

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday from an undisclosed location, Caga said the incident had left him, his wife and three children frightened and shocked.  

"Part of my job is to ensure compliance and take action against transgressors who violate municipal laws by enforcing consequence management and at the back of mind I have always known that I will face resistance from those who think they are above the law. But I have never anticipated that it will be in the form of death threats," said Caga. 

Caga said as his family's leader, he had no choice but to be strong for them. 

"We are all coping under this difficult situation. Myself, my wife and our kids are frightened and shocked by this incident, but we are coping," said Caga. 

Mnquma municipality Community Services Director Makhaya Cecil Kibi has opened cases of intimidation with the police in Butterworth following this chilling message.
Siphiwo Caga
Mnquma municipality’s Corporate Services Director Advocate Siphiwo Caga said he and his family are frightened and shocked after receiving this chilling message.

Kibi said the envelope containing the bullet was picked up from the gate by his 12-year-old son, who was on his way to school, who then handed it over to his mother. 

"My wife sat next to me and opened the letter. She was very shaken. We are both shaken. I fear for my wife and three children," said Kibi. 

He added that the threats would cripple service delivery as the free flow of work at his department was now moving at a very slow pace. 

Kibi said because suspects were within the municipality, he had cancelled meetings, including community engagement programmes that would expose him to many people. 

"Service delivery will be affected by this. The security has been beefed up in my office. I am not easily accessible anymore as before. Everyone is treated as a potential instigator. There are metal detectors in my office," said Kibi. 

"It is not easy to live with a bullet hanging over you. You constantly worry that it might hit you at any moment," said Kibi. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 72 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 108 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 181 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
43% - 267 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.34
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.93
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.49
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.7%
Gold
1,803.76
+0.6%
Silver
23.85
+0.5%
Palladium
1,979.00
-5.3%
Platinum
944.17
-2.2%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,115
-0.7%
All Share
64,301
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,541
-2.0%
Industrial 25
80,934
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,229
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo