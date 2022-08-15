1h ago

add bookmark

'You are trash, I don't like coloureds' - Gauteng teacher tells pupil's grandmother in heated altercation

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • A Gauteng teacher has been removed from Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale following an altercation with a pupil's grandparent. 
  • The teacher was caught on camera calling the grandmother trash and stating that she does not like coloured people.
  • The teacher was precautionarily removed from the school until further notice.

A Gauteng teacher has been precautionarily removed from Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale after an altercation with a pupil's grandparent. 

This follows a video that went viral on social media on Friday, in which a teacher is heard calling the grandmother of the pupil "trash" and stating that she does "not like coloured people". 

This is despite being a teacher in a predominantly coloured school.

As the altercation between the two women continues, the pupil in the video is seen intervening and warning the teacher not to disrespect her grandmother, after she was referred to as a "greyhead".

The heated argument then escalates, with the grandmother slapping the teacher's hand away from her face after the teacher points at her several times, prompting pupils in the classroom to call for calm between the two women.

READ | Racist St John’s College teacher fired with immediate effect

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, said an investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding this incident and the outcome will be communicated in due course. 

He said the teacher was precautionarily removed from the school until further notice. 

"Educators must always be exemplary figures at our schools by maintaining a high command of good conduct and teaching our learners with dignity.

"We also implore parents to use appropriate channels to address their grievances rather than resorting to other platforms. Schools are institutions of learning and they should be treated as such," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgeducationracism
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 1895 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
49% - 8727 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
36% - 6453 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 630 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.45
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.72
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.7%
Gold
1,780.63
-1.2%
Silver
20.28
-2.6%
Palladium
2,155.00
-3.3%
Platinum
938.00
-2.9%
Brent Crude
98.15
-1.5%
Top 40
64,022
+0.0%
All Share
70,741
+0.0%
Resource 10
63,315
-1.2%
Industrial 25
86,967
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,154
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo