1h ago

add bookmark

'You attack Ace Magashule, you attack us' - supporters during march to Zondo commission

Lizeka Tandwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's supporters are calling for an urgent national general council meeting.
  • The NGC meeting was postponed when the country went into lockdown.
  • The supporters are protesting at the Zondo commission, accusing it of a politically motivated attack on former president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC has no excuse for delaying a national general council (NGC) meeting, one of the organisers of the "Hands off Ace Magashule" campaign and ANC member of Parliament Thabo Mmutle told News24.

A fleet of cars are currently moving towards the Zondo commission to protest what they say is a "politically motivated attack" on former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The protest was organised shortly after reports emerged this week that an alleged warrant of arrest would be executed against Magashule. The Hawks have denied the existence of such a warrant.

Mmutle, one of the chief organisers and a former ANC Youth League national executive committee (NEC) member, said they were marching towards the commission of inquiry on state capture to protest against the manner in which Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was "playing politics".

He said: 

Secondly we are here in support of the ANC SG (secretary-general) because we feel that there are politics in place. The Hawks is orchestrating charges which are frivolous against secretary-general [Magashule] and we know that there are politics at play which speak to that. They want to arrest Ace so that they can tell him to step aside so that they can capture the ANC.

Mmutle added that some within the ANC NEC were negotiating the implementation of the Nasrec resolution, threatening the ANC's goal of delivering economic freedom for poor South Africans.

READ | Zuma won't attend State Capture Commission until biased Zondo is recused

These resolutions include the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank and land expropriation without compensation.

Mmutle denied that Magashule had any knowledge of the protest, saying they did not have to get his approval.

"It's not necessary for him to know. He doesn't have to approve. He is the one who is under attack. You attack Magashule, you attack us. Watch!" he said.

The Magashule and Zuma supporters, commonly known as the radical economic transformation (RET) forces, are also calling for the NGC to be held urgently. The ANC cancelled all its planned conferences, including its mid-term NGC after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster in March.

The NGC is seen by the warring factions as the battlefront with the faction against Ramaphosa, eyeing the NGC as its opportunity to deliver a fatal blow to Ramaphosa and his supporters.

There has been growing discontent within the ANC over the party's inability implement several of its resolutions taken at its 54th national conference in December 2017, in Nasrec.

"There is no excuse for the delay on the NGC. We are at Level 1 now. The ANC must be able to some extent to continue with its programme. We want to gauge what is the problem in terms of implementing or how far they are in implementing resolutions taken in Nasrec," Mmutle said.

ALSO READ | Magashule lawyer, Hawks know nothing about 'warrant of arrest'

In September, News24 reported that Zuma's lawyers wrote to Zondo, asking him to recuse himself due to his "biased disposition" towards the former leader.

In a letter drafted by his legal team, Mabuza Attorneys, Zuma states that he is of the view that he has been "targeted" by the commission of inquiry.

This followed an ultimatum by Zondo earlier this month, when he announced before proceedings at the commission that the new, non-negotiable dates for Zuma's appearance to give evidence would be 16 to 20 November.

He said that, on 9 October at 09:00, the commission would hear an application brought by its legal team for an order authorising the issuing of a summons.

Efforts to reach ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe were unsuccessful. His comments will be added in due course.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Magashule lawyer, Hawks know nothing about 'warrant of arrest'
The case against Ace Magashule in the R280m Gupta Estina dairy farm scandal
FRIDAY BRIEFING | Who is next? Why Ace Magashule should be sweating
Read more on:
ancace magashulejacob zumaraymond zondojohannesburgprotestsstate capture inquirystate capturepolitics
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2671 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2517 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-0.26)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(+0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.17)
Gold
1899.35
(+0.68)
Silver
24.16
(+1.73)
Platinum
869.01
(+1.03)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2376.43
(+1.96)
All Share
54599.18
(-0.28)
Top 40
50222.57
(-0.38)
Financial 15
10006.04
(-1.26)
Industrial 25
74047.94
(-0.61)
Resource 10
53447.06
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo