32m ago

add bookmark

'You came just in time' - Eusebius McKaiser details how he survived Covid-19

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eusebius McKaiser had Covid-19.
Eusebius McKaiser had Covid-19.
Oupa Bopape, Gallo Images
  • South African broadcaster, political analyst and commentator Eusebius McKaiser tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing a sore throat.
  • In his podcast, he recalled his experience.
  • He shared seven lessons he learnt.

South African broadcaster, political analyst and commentator Eusebius McKaiser has opened up about how he survived Covid-19, sharing lessons he learnt after testing positive.

In the latest episode of his podcast In The Ring With Eusebius McKaiser, entitled: "I almost died of Covid-19", he revealed that he tested positive after experiencing soreness of the throat that would not go away after three days of tonsillitis treatment.

"I [couldn't] swallow, my throat feels inflamed, not just the tonsils, now I am coughing, the tonsils are not subsiding and my actual throat itself almost feels as if it had been burnt by acid," he said.

McKaiser added that his general practitioner, who he has consulted for many years, initially insisted on increasing his tonsillitis medication. However, he opted to take Covid-19 test.

McKaiser's result was returned the afternoon of the day he took the test.

He received a call from his doctor who said, tongue-in-cheek:

Congratulations you have Covid-19.

"He's not callous. He was obviously just trying to make light of it so we would deal with the facts and not get into an existential crisis. I'm stunned," McKaiser said.

He said it happened "a minimum of three or four days into the onset of symptoms".

The broadcaster started the episode by saying: "I almost died of Covid-19 pneumonia and my life was saved by an absolutely brilliant doctor, who is a pulmonologist by the name of Dr [Frans] Skosana ... "

After gearing up with the medication the doctor prescribed, McKaiser's biggest concern was finding a solution on how to tackle the virus, not just the symptoms.

"He (the doctor) says: 'Fine, we'll treat it with Ivermectin.'"

McKaiser said the prescription didn't "sit easily with me", and it prompted him to get a second opinion from a physician he trusted, who advised him in the past. This second opinion also advocated for the use of Ivermectin.

However, after getting a third opinion, he decided not to take the prescribed Ivermectin.

After consulting with other doctors and his close friend, broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi, McKaiser was admitted to a Covid-19 ward at Netcare Olivedale Hospital on Saturday.

Redi Tlhabi | South Africans should take their Covid-19 vaccine for the collective good

He said he believed he was "lucky", noting that "tens of thousands of people have died during such a period with exactly the same profile".

While consulting with Dr Skosana on the day of his admission, the pulmonologist told him: "You came just in time."

McKaiser also had high praise for the nurses who cared for him.

While hospitalisation went smoother than he had thought due to fast action, he was sent home earlier because the medical staff were able to "arrest the situation" relatively quickly.

"The whole experience was so real. I never want to be in a Covid-19 ward again," McKaiser added.

He said that from his near death experience, he came up with seven lessons:

Listen to your body.

Engage your doctor.

Seek several viewpoints.

Data and feelings both matter.

Vaccinate! Vaccinate! Vaccinate!

Non pharmaceutical interventions.

There was no evidence that God exists.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eusebius mckaisercoronavirus
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
47% - 5529 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 5051 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 1259 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.44
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.07
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,809.19
-0.2%
Silver
25.27
-0.5%
Palladium
2,685.75
+0.0%
Platinum
1,054.74
-0.5%
Brent Crude
72.89
-3.3%
Top 40
62,704
0.0%
All Share
68,823
0.0%
Resource 10
70,527
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,739
0.0%
Financial 15
12,915
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

2h ago

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Jobodwana, Maswanganyi, Munyai qualify for men's...

02 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Jobodwana, Maswanganyi, Munyai qualify for men's 200m semis
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

4h ago

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

4h ago

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo