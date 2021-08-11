'You cannot, as the ANC, choose judges', Ramaphosa tells Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the state capture inquiry.

Ramaphosa faced questions about the ANC's deployment committee.

The committee minutes revealed it made recommendations for the appointment of judges.

This was revealed during the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, SC, who led Ramaphosa's evidence, said the committee made the recommendations during a meeting on 22 March 2019.

But Ramaphosa defended this, saying the committee "knows very well" it was not the appointing structure.

"The deployment committee, particularly in a case like this, would play the role to say there is a vacancy... the deployment committee knows that at best, all it can ever do is to note that there is a vacancy [and] there are certain names that could be proposed," he said.

"It [the committee] could never ever have a judge appointed because that is a process that is done through the JSC and what comes out of the JSC is the will of those persons who sits at the JSC, but what we sit on is that we need to have a gender balance, we need to have a demographic balance, and that message is raised more regularly by the ANC.

"I can say, as a deployee of the ANC, the fact that today we have so many female judicial officers, is because of the ANC's insistence."

Illegal and unlawful ends

Ramaphosa told the commission that the deployment committee should be looked at positively.

"I would be the first to say you cannot, as the ANC, choose judges," he said.

Ramaphosa added: "I think we must accept that we live in a world where lobbying takes place."

He said this happened all over the world and should not be seen as something that was "evil".

Ramaphosa said it would be wrong if it was meant to achieve illegal and unlawful ends, but if it was to achieve a particular purpose, like having more women in the judiciary, he did not think there was something wrong with it.

"Otherwise, how do we achieve the transformation we seek to achieve, how will it happen? It will happen because people are lobbying."

