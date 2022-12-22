'You can't be pushed around like wheelbarrows', Cele tells cops after 'slap' video goes viral

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police officers should not allow themselves to be pushed around "like wheelbarrows".



Cele addressed new police recruits in Cape Town after a video of a Gauteng man pushing police officers went viral.

The incident happened after the officers warned a group of men about public drinking.

Police Minister Bheki Cele told new police officers to follow the rules, but not allow themselves to be pushed around "like wheelbarrows".



This followed the emergence of a viral video in which a man pushed police officers who were trying to subdue him in Springs on the East Rand on Tuesday. The man has been arrested and will appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

According to police, officers were conducting routine patrols in the area when they spotted five men drinking in public. The officers warned them about public drinking, and one of the men turned on the male police officer. In a video of the incident shared on social media, the man can be seen repeatedly slapping the officer.

The officer pulls out his firearm, but the man appears undeterred as he pushes him away. "Shoot, shoot," a man can be heard shouting.

"A young 23-year-old drunkard assaulted the police," said Cele at a parade in Belhar, Cape Town, which included some of the lauded new police graduates. He said the police dealt with the situation politely.

READ | 'No other way to stop him': Metro cops who shot at BMW 15 times were acting lawfully, court rules

"But I think we went too far. You can't be pushed around like wheelbarrows by criminals and drunkards," he said.

He said the man was arrested and would hopefully "be eating Christmas and New Year in prison".



He urged the new graduates to police equally in the Western Cape and to make sure that people in Khayelitsha got the same priority as tourists in Camps Bay.



