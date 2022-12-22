21m ago

add bookmark

'You can't be pushed around like wheelbarrows', Cele tells cops after 'slap' video goes viral

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says police officers should not allow themselves to be pushed around "like wheelbarrows".
  • Cele addressed new police recruits in Cape Town after a video of a Gauteng man pushing police officers went viral.
  • The incident happened after the officers warned a group of men about public drinking.

Police Minister Bheki Cele told new police officers to follow the rules, but not allow themselves to be pushed around "like wheelbarrows".

This followed the emergence of a viral video in which a man pushed police officers who were trying to subdue him in Springs on the East Rand on Tuesday. The man has been arrested and will appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

According to police, officers were conducting routine patrols in the area when they spotted five men drinking in public. The officers warned them about public drinking, and one of the men turned on the male police officer. In a video of the incident shared on social media, the man can be seen repeatedly slapping the officer.

The officer pulls out his firearm, but the man appears undeterred as he pushes him away. "Shoot, shoot," a man can be heard shouting.

"A young 23-year-old drunkard assaulted the police," said Cele at a parade in Belhar, Cape Town, which included some of the lauded new police graduates. He said the police dealt with the situation politely.

READ | 'No other way to stop him': Metro cops who shot at BMW 15 times were acting lawfully, court rules

"But I think we went too far. You can't be pushed around like wheelbarrows by criminals and drunkards," he said.

He said the man was arrested and would hopefully "be eating Christmas and New Year in prison".

He urged the new graduates to police equally in the Western Cape and to make sure that people in Khayelitsha got the same priority as tourists in Camps Bay.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celecape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 3949 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 179 votes
It makes no difference
50% - 4200 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.67
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.21
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,816.84
+0.1%
Silver
23.81
-0.7%
Palladium
1,719.50
+1.4%
Platinum
1,004.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
82.20
+2.7%
Top 40
67,581
-0.1%
All Share
73,731
-0.1%
Resource 10
72,130
-0.4%
Industrial 25
90,613
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,713
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo