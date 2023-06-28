41m ago

Share

'You could hear the panic': KZN communities feared replay of 2022 floods when tornado hit

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A tornado swept through Inanda and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Many residents were displaced due to flooding that damaged their homes.
  • Local companies and community relief groups assisted displaced residents to find shelter.

Community relief groups braved heavy rains and winds to assist displaced residents after a tornado hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

Protection services company KZN VIP deployed members to Inanda, Phoenix and surrounding areas to evacuate residents to community halls and temporary shelters. 

KZN VIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo told News24 that there was extensive damage to infrastructure and private properties in both suburbs.

Edwin Narothan of the Phoenix Crime and Community Assist said some affected residents, including an elderly woman living alone, asked for help via WhatsApp.

He added: "A lot of the houses were flooded. Although not many people were displaced in this area, the councillors have opened up one community hall to accommodate those with no place to sleep."

Narothan said the residents feared the flooding would resemble that of April 2022, which killed more than 400 people.

He said: 

You could hear the panic in people's voices because the water was entering their homes and the electricity was shut off. We realised we could not sit back, [so] we joined tasks and fought the battle together. People started feeling better that help was on the way.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they hadn't received flooding reports on the N2 and N3, but he urged motorists to drive with caution due to heavy rains. 

WATCH | 'Yes, that is a tornado': KZN residents warned to batten down the hatches

News24 reported earlier that the SA Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that a tornado hit parts of Durban.

The service said a storm developed from the coastal part of Durban at around 13:00 and had "cycled around" in that it was "not moving forward or backwards" until about 14:00.

"It moved over to the land and produced a tornado. Yes, that is a tornado," said SAWS.

The weather service also said the heavy rain would result in flooding and urged residents to avoid low-lying areas. 

"The danger with low-lying areas is that you can't see how far [it] goes down, so it's best to avoid crossing bridges and flooded areas."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawskwazulu-natalfloodsweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a holidaymaker, would you still visit Durban despite several sewage-related beach closures?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there are other attractions
9% - 59 votes
No, the situation is off-putting
91% - 631 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.58
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.64
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
919.66
-0.6%
Palladium
1,284.83
-2.6%
Gold
1,913.11
-0.0%
Silver
22.86
-0.0%
Brent Crude
72.26
-2.7%
Top 40
69,357
0.0%
All Share
74,544
0.0%
Resource 10
61,612
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,878
0.0%
Financial 15
15,643
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo