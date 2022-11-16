YOU FM fires veteran radio presenter 'Pat Cash'

Veteran radio presenter Malik "Pat Cash" Maloyi has been fired from YOU FM.

In a statement, the North West radio station said Maloyi was fired "after a series of serious allegations by some of the women employees at the station spilled out onto both social and mainstream media".

The station manager, Thabo Muridili, said a complaint against Maloyi was laid on 30 August.

A disciplinary hearing was held.

Muridili said the station had "no opinion on the veracity" of the allegations.

"YOU FM management and stakeholders have taken a stand against gender-based violence in all its forms and have emphasised that any untoward behaviour towards women employees will not be tolerated in its place of operation."





This is not the first time Maloyi has found himself packing bags and leaving a radio station.

In 2007, Maloyi left Kaya FM, reportedly after disagreements with the station's management.

According to The Sowetan, he said his sudden departure from Kaya FM was not because he was fired, but because he and the station manager had come to an "amicable" agreement that they could no longer work together.

Since his departure at Kaya FM, Maloyi ventured out to other stations, including 94.7 and Metro FM.

News24 reached out to Maloyi for comment. It will be added once received.



