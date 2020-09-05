28m ago

'You have taken away something precious from us' - Nathaniel Julies' uncle as teen is laid to rest

Ntwaagae Seleka
Community members demonstrate during a sit down peaceful protest against the killing of 16 year old Nathaniel Julies at Eldorado Park.
Laird Forbes, Gallo Images
  • A private ceremony was held for the family of slain Nathaniel Julies, 16, on Saturday morning.
  • His uncle, Cyril Brown said he was praying that the law comes down hard on those who killed his nephew. 
  • Three police officers have been charged with the teenager's murder.

Seeing his nephew Nathaniel Julies’ lying in his coffin is painful, the teenager’s uncle Cyril Brown said on Saturday.

“I never imagined that I would one day see him inside a coffin. When I looked at his body, [I thought of] the joyous and energetic young man who ran [in] the streets, eating his favourite snack - biscuits,” Brown said.

If this was a normal Saturday, Julies would have taken a seat in front of Brown for his fortnightly haircut.

Instead, they were gathered for his funeral.

Julies was shot dead near his home in Eldorado Park on 26 August.

Three officers have been charged in connection with the boy’s untimely death.

Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane, 46, and Caylene Whiteboy, 26, are facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space, and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Detective Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37, faces charges of murder as an accessory after the fact, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Brown, who said his nephew looked like "a real gentleman" at his funeral, described how he would create different styles for Julies when they met up every second weekend.

“I am happy that I have given him his last haircut as his uncle,” he said.

“It pains me to know that I won’t come and cut your hair again. It is going to be difficult to forget the memories we shared together.”

The family first held a private ceremony before moving to a venue where the public was allowed to attend.

Brown thanked the media, social media and everyone who stood with them throughout their painful and difficult ordeal.

Brown said:

I wish his killers could see what they have done. If someone can show them the emotions and breakdown they have caused to our family, how his mother is breaking at this moment knowing she won’t see her son anymore. [He] was killed by people meant to protect him.

“We had trust in you as the police and yet you went around and killed someone who had Down Syndrome, who was no threat to you and who was unarmed. Heonly had a packet of biscuits in his hands when they killed him.

“You have caused pain and suffering. We loved him. He was loved by everybody in the community.”

Brown said when his nephew entered a room, “the whole atmosphere would change”.

“You have taken away something precious from us. I pray that the law comes hard down on you for your actions.”

