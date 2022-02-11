18m ago

'You make me sick' - Tshegofatso Pule received threats a month before she was murdered

Canny Maphanga
Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found stabbed and hanged in a veld. She was eight months pregnant.
@Keba99, Twitter
  • Tshegofatso Pule received threats via SMS in May 2020, a month before she was murdered.
  • The threats appeared to come from an unknown lady.
  • The father of Pule's unborn child is accused of plotting her murder.

Tshegofatso Pule received threats via SMS from an unknown number in the month before her brutal murder on 4 June 2020.

During the trial of Ntuthuko Shoba on Thursday, the alleged mastermind behind Pule's murder, the State handed up the text messages Pule received in May 2020, which was marked as Exhibit Q as part of the record.

Pule's friend of 16 years, Tshepiso Tsita, previously testified before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that Pule had received threatening text messages from an "unknown lady".

The texts - seen by News24 - begin on Tuesday, 5 May 2020, with the unknown person telling Pule that they had spoken to their "connects" [sic] and that they know where Pule works.

"I'm coming to your workplace, keep disrespecting me wena. Woman to woman, how do you feel sleeping with another woman's man like that. You are the pits," the unknown lady wrote in the text.

Pule responded with "wena wahlanaya..." - which, translated in English, means "you are crazy".

The unknown lady responded by stating that being crazy is better than "sleeping around giving our partners STIs. Don't you think".

Pule responded by telling the unknown number: "shem you are really hurt babe and I promise you if you carry on like this with me you [are] really going to a mental institution and imagine how happy I'm going to be with your 'so [called] man' one you [are] gone."

The following Wednesday, 6 May 2020, the unknown lady followed up with a message, disclosing her health status, and recommending that Pule should get tested.


ROODEPOORT, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 18: Ntuthuko Shoba
Ntuthuko Shoba. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)

On Thursday, 7 May 2020, the unknown lady texted Pule: "You make me sick."

The unknown lady added on Friday, 8 May 2020: "Stop being generous with your cook. Look now, so many possibilities of who the father is. I feel for you sisi." 

Pule did not respond to the remaining texts.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020.

Muzikayise Malephane, the man who admitted to killing her, testified that he shot her in Noordgesig and left a heavily pregnant Pule hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

Shoba, the father of the unborn child, was implicated in her murder after the State secured a guilty plea from Malephane in January last year.

Malephane alleged that he carried out the task on Shoba's instructions.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial continues on Monday.

