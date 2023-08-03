You must be taking the pistol! Man tries to rob Mpumalanga restaurant with toy gun - but it backfires

A man who allegedly tried to rob a restaurant with a toy gun fled empty-handed after panicking.

However, security guards apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

The man had allegedly placed an order before brandishing the gun and demanding cash.

Mpumalanga police have arrested a man who allegedly pretended to be a customer at a restaurant before whipping out a toy gun and trying to rob the establishment in Witbank on Tuesday evening.

The 32-year-old man tried to flee when security arrived, but he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said: "He was the only customer at the time, as the restaurant was about to close. He placed an order and he was told that it would take a while.

"He then pulled out an object which resembled a firearm, put it on the counter and demanded cash. However, the restaurant staff refused to give him any money. The cashier's colleagues activated a panic button while a call for help was made from a nearby supermarket and security personnel."

Mohlala said the man must have suspected that an alert button had been pressed as he panicked and decided to flee.

"The man suddenly tried to flee before he could be given the money he had demanded, but it was too late for him as he was apprehended by security officers from CSC Tactical after spotting him as they were patrolling the area.

"He was found to be in possession of a toy gun. Police were summoned to the scene and the man was charged with attempted business robbery," said Mohlala.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court in Witbank on Thursday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, commended the partnership between security companies and the SA Police Service in the area, "as both law enforcement agencies have a common enemy – crime".



