1h ago

Share

You must be taking the pistol! Man tries to rob Mpumalanga restaurant with toy gun - but it backfires

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The toy gun that was allegedly used to try and rob a restaurant in Witbank, Mpumalanga.
The toy gun that was allegedly used to try and rob a restaurant in Witbank, Mpumalanga.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • A man who allegedly tried to rob a restaurant with a toy gun fled empty-handed after panicking.
  • However, security guards apprehended him and handed him over to the police.
  • The man had allegedly placed an order before brandishing the gun and demanding cash.

Mpumalanga police have arrested a man who allegedly pretended to be a customer at a restaurant before whipping out a toy gun and trying to rob the establishment in Witbank on Tuesday evening.

The 32-year-old man tried to flee when security arrived, but he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said: "He was the only customer at the time, as the restaurant was about to close. He placed an order and he was told that it would take a while.

"He then pulled out an object which resembled a firearm, put it on the counter and demanded cash. However, the restaurant staff refused to give him any money. The cashier's colleagues activated a panic button while a call for help was made from a nearby supermarket and security personnel."

Mohlala said the man must have suspected that an alert button had been pressed as he panicked and decided to flee.

READ | Armed robbers steal safes from Limpopo school, dump them outside after failing to open them

"The man suddenly tried to flee before he could be given the money he had demanded, but it was too late for him as he was apprehended by security officers from CSC Tactical after spotting him as they were patrolling the area.

"He was found to be in possession of a toy gun. Police were summoned to the scene and the man was charged with attempted business robbery," said Mohlala.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court in Witbank on Thursday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, commended the partnership between security companies and the SA Police Service in the area, "as both law enforcement agencies have a common enemy – crime".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
25% - 445 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
75% - 1343 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.60
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.55
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.32
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
918.66
+0.2%
Palladium
1,230.65
+0.3%
Gold
1,936.00
+0.1%
Silver
23.55
-0.7%
Brent Crude
83.20
-2.1%
Top 40
70,871
-0.4%
All Share
76,192
-0.4%
Resource 10
60,577
-0.1%
Industrial 25
106,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,715
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo