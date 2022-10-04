4m ago

add bookmark

'You want to get me into trouble?': SCA candidate asks Malema who quizzed him about jailing older people

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julius Malema.
Julius Malema.
Isabel Venter, Netwerk24
  • Gauteng High Court Judge Elias Matojane, who ruled that former president Jacob Zuma should return to jail, is vying for a position on the SCA bench.
  • Eleven candidates are competing for five vacancies at the SCA. 
  • Six were interviewed on Monday and the remaining five were interviewed on Tuesday. 

"You want to get me into trouble?" said Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge candidate Elias Matojane after Julius Malema, a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), asked him what society would benefit if an 80-year-old were to be incarcerated.

Malema said by the time an older inmate "gets into society [they] are no longer a human being, they are remains".

Malema had first asked Matojane about his understanding of why South Africa's prison system was called correctional services.

Matojane replied that the idea of correctional services was to rehabilitate with the intention of reintroducing individuals back into the community. 

On the question of what society would benefit if an elderly person were to be incarcerated, Matojane said: "My answer to you is that you should understand the nature of our work as judges. Parties bring their dispute to us before court."

READ | SCA interviews: Judge Piet Koen tells JSC he was 'gutted' by Mogoeng's criticism

Matojane said judges rely on what is brought before them and they can't go beyond what is before them and do their own "little research on the corner".  

"Your hands are tied. You are called upon to discuss an issue, not to speculate. The question that you are asking is very hypothetical. The nature of my job is hearing evidence, be open to persuasion by counsel... and make a decision," he said. 

But Malema again asked if it was in the best interest of society to incarcerate older people, if it was not in line with what the correctional service system seeks to achieve, which is rehabilitation. 

Matojane said: 

The short answer is that you want to get me into trouble by giving an opinion on a hypothetical set of facts, and I am saying to you, as a judge, I don't go out looking for cases for adjudication. It is the parties who come to me with their dispute, and my job is to adjudicate.

"And, secondly, I know where you are going with that question – that matter is pending before the Supreme Court of Appeal. I am out of it. Whether I am right or wrong, a higher court is going to relook at the evidence, and then they will decide. If I am wrong, they will say so. It is not really for me to answer that question, Mr Malema with due respect." 

Malema said he didn't know what matter Matojane was talking about.

But Matojane asked Malema if he was not raising the matter in a "wrong forum". 

The matter Matojane was referring to relates to his ruling last year that former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser's decision to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole was unlawful.

He then ordered Zuma to return to jail, adding that the time Zuma spent out of jail on medical parole should not be counted for the fulfilment of his 15-month sentence imposed by the Constitutional Court.  

Later, Matojane granted Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services leave to appeal against his ruling. He said the matter needed the attention of the SCA. He also added that another court might find that, because of Zuma's illness and age, the former president needed to be shown "compassion, empathy and humanness - the essence of ubuntu".

"I am also of the view that there is a reasonable possibility that another court may find that the order, that [Zuma] time spent on medical parole should not count towards fulfilling his sentence, as these impacts on him unfairly in that it was not his decision but that of the commissioner to be released on medical parole," he ruled at the time. 

Matojane is among 11 shortlisted candidates competing for five vacancies on the SCA. 

He previously acted as a judge at the SCA, Constitutional Court, and Land Claims Court. He became a judge in 2010. 

During the interview, he told the JSC that he would not have a problem if a woman candidate was appointed ahead of him.  

He also said being a judge meant one doesn't have a social life.  

"You must want it," he said. 

He also pleaded with the commissioners to "bear in mind that we are sitting judges, I may be in court tomorrow and if I am to avail myself to this process and get humiliated, what are we saying to the parties who are appearing before us?

"We want litigants who appear before you to have confidence that their matters are properly adjudicated upon, but if in this platform it is insinuated that I don't know what I am doing, why should litigants accept that she/he was unsuccessful in a matter when that litigant knows that I don't know the law."

He also said commissioners should bear in mind that judges have families who are watching the interviews and might not have "thick skins".  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemaelias matojanejohannesburggautengcrime and courtsjudiciary
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 616 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 7393 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 920 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.64
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.23
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.61
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,723.98
+1.4%
Silver
21.03
+1.5%
Palladium
2,312.00
+3.9%
Platinum
932.00
+3.0%
Brent Crude
88.86
+4.2%
Top 40
59,840
+3.3%
All Share
66,313
+3.2%
Resource 10
64,568
+4.5%
Industrial 25
80,073
+3.2%
Financial 15
14,053
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

7h ago

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

14h ago

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo