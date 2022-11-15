1h ago

'You were jealous of him and his soccer career', lawyer tells Senzo Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Senzo Meyiwa's father, Samuel Meyiwa, and Senzo's childhood friend Tumelo Madlala during a joint memorial service for Meyiwa, Phindile Mwelase, and Mbulaeni Mulaudzi at Standard Bank Arena on 30 October 2014.
PHOTO: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
  • The lawyer of the four accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial told his long-time friend he was jealous of the soccer star's success.
  • Meyiwa's close friend, Tumelo Madlala, returned to the stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday to continue his cross-examination.
  • Madlala stuck to his guns and identified one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the intruders who entered the house where Meyiwa was killed in 2014.

The lawyer representing four of the five people charged with Senzo Meyiwa's murder told a long-time friend of the murdered footballer that he was jealous of the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's career.

Meyiwa's close friend, Tumelo Madlala, returned to the witness stand to continue his cross-examination in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Madlala, a state witness, was in the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.

The first four accused are represented by advocate TT Thobane, while advocate Zandile Mshololo represents Ntuli.

Thobane honed in on Madlala's testimony about Meyiwa being "lucky with his soccer career".

Thobane told Madlala:

I put it to you that you were jealous of him and his soccer career.

However, Madlala responded by saying that the statement was "not correct".

During his testimony on Monday, Madlala told the court that Meyiwa called him to go to Johannesburg from KwaZulu-Natal. He could not recall the time he arrived in Johannesburg.

According to his testimony, they were watching a soccer match on television between Manchester United and Chelsea when intruders entered the Vosloorus house of singer Kelly Khumalo's mother.

Thobane continued questioning Madlala on how long the soccer match lasted before the intruders entered the house. "I don't know," Madlala responded.

Thobane said: "I put it to you that a higher profile person in society is being protected in this matter?"

"I don't know. When it's her time to be in the dock, Kelly will answer to that," Madlala responded.

Throughout his testimony on Monday, Madlala was adamant that Ntanzi was one of the intruders who entered the Vosloorus house where the murder happened.

When the State led Madlala in his testimony in September, he told the court that Ntanzi was the man he had seen holding Meyiwa before he was shot.

However, during cross-examination on Monday, Thobane stated that Madlala only identified Ntanzi after seeing him in the media.

Madlala said he could remember clearly seeing Ntanzi in the house, adding that he was wearing a jacket with a hoodie.

"I don't know where you get that; I will point out accused 2 again; he was present in the house," Madlala said.

The trial continues.

