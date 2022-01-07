Young people 'can't kill each other', Mabuza tells ANC Youth League ahead of conference

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has warned ANC Youth League members against infighting.

The league has been unstable for years, failing to hold conference to elect new leaders.

The ANC Youth League national task team is expected to hold a conference later this year.

With the ANC Youth League headed towards a national conference later this year, ANC deputy president David Mabuza has cautioned the organisation not to be influenced by conflict.



Mabuza said the ANC relied on the stability of its structures, and the youth league would have to ensure it built a stable structure to ensure the future of the governing party.

He spoke in Polokwane on Friday at a wreath-laying ceremony for ANC struggle stalwart Peter Mokaba.

Mabuza said there should be no fighting at the party's meetings and conferences.

ANC Deputy President, Cde David Mabuza together with the leadership of the ANCYL NYTT at the #ANCYL 63rd #PeterMokaba commemoration Wreath laying ceremony.#Mokaba63#ANC110#ANCLimpopo110 pic.twitter.com/kabKfpaAu3 — ANCYL (@ANCYLhq) January 7, 2022

"Young people must ensure that they build the structures of the ANCYL. The commitment we are making again is that at branches and conferences, no one should die. No fighting should take place in those meetings. Young people can't do that. They can't kill each other. They have got a bigger role to play in this movement. We rely on you, your energy and wisdom," said Mabuza.

The wreath-laying ceremony was part of ANC activities in Limpopo ahead of the party's January 8 statement on Saturday.

READ | Luthuli House to verify ages of all ANCYL National Youth Task Team members amid suspicions

The ANC Youth League has been in chaos for years.

The structure was disbanded under the leadership of Collen Maine after failing to hold a conference to elect new leaders.

An attempt was made to rescue the organisation when the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) installed an ANC Youth League national task team.

The task team had a mixture of leaders but failed to ensure a successful conference.

In April 2021, a new task team was appointed, with Nonceba Mhlauli appointed as national convener.

The league was given six months to hold a conference.

In December, the ANC NEC said the league was expected to hold its conference in 2022.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.