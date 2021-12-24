1h ago

Your Christmas weather: Cloudy, warm day, but scattered thundershowers in some parts of the country

A cloudy and cool start to the week, with afternoon thundershowers expected in the North West.
News24

A cloudy and warm day, with scattered showers and thundershowers, is predicted for Christmas day over most parts of the country, the South African Weather Service said.

The weather in your region:

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with scattered evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

There will be isolated late afternoon showers and thundershowers on the Highveld, but scattered on the western Highveld in the evening.

It will be mostly cloudy and warm in Limpopo, with morning drizzle along the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

There will be isolated showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts, but scattered in the south-west in the evening.

The North West will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in the east, with morning fog patches in the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. There will be scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the central and western parts.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cool in places, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places.

It will become partly cloudy over the southern and eastern parts from the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly.

It will be cloudy along the coast in the morning in the Western Cape, with fog patches along the west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

It will be partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-westerly north of Cape Columbine, where it will become south-westerly, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The Eastern Cape will have morning mist patches over the southern interior, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast.

It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly, becoming fresh by afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will have morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

It will become partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, but isolated along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the western half.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The temperature in your city.
