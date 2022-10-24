15m ago

add bookmark

‘Your credibility is tarnished, destroyed’: State witness in Meghan Cremer trial found to have lied to court

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeremy Sias, the man accused of killing Meghan Cremer, pictured in court.
Jeremy Sias, the man accused of killing Meghan Cremer, pictured in court.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Wilton Azur, a State witness in the trial against Jeremy Sias, admitted that he had not been completely honest in his testimony.
  • DNA evidence on a top belonging to Sias revealed that blood spatter found on the garment was not that of Meghan Cremer.
  • It belonged to Mariana Sauls, whom the defence charges was beaten by Azur the night of the disappearance.

A State witness who testified in the trial against Jeremy Sias, the man accused of killing Meghan Cremer, admitted that he had been dishonest when he testified against his former friend in the Western Cape High Court.

Wilton Azur, the brother of Sias' partner who is the mother of four of his five children, was recalled on Monday, where the findings of DNA evidence were presented to him.

A blood-spattered top belonging to Sias, which he had borrowed from Azur the night of Cremer’s disappearance, had been tested on the request of the defence.

The blood was found to be that of Mariana Sauls, Azur’s girlfriend, who had been a passenger in Cremer’s Toyota Auris car on the night Sias had picked them up for a night out.

Defence advocate Bashier Sibda told Azur that, according to his client, he had beaten his girlfriend that night, causing her nose to bleed.

Azur initially denied it, but later conceded that he had indeed struck her.

Sias had collected his girlfriend, Azur and Sauls in Egoli informal settlement on 3 August 2019, claiming the vehicle belonged to his employer’s son, who had ostensibly borrowed it to him.

The murder accused then ferried them to a nearby tavern, where they drank, before heading to a Wynberg nightclub and pub.

After buying KFC with Cremer’s bank card and making a withdrawal at an ATM, they were pulled over at a roadblock.

READ | Meghan Cremer's alleged killer 'confessed to avoid imprisonment', cop testifies

Sias had tried to flee but was caught by police. He was released after being found to be below the legal blood alcohol limit. He was not in possession of a driving licence.

Rattled by the incident, they returned to Philippi and went drinking again.

In his evidence-in-chief, Azur testified that Sias had left for half an hour. When he returned, he had been upset and started drinking excessively.

Azur said Sias had told him the next day that "the knife is on a safe place".

When he asked what he had been talking about, the accused had not responded.

Sibda, however, questioned whether that had happened at all.

He said his client denied ever mentioning a knife to him.

“We know she was never stabbed. There were no bleeding wounds detected on the deceased and there were no gashes on her body,” Sibda pointed out.

Meghan Cremer
Meghan Cremer.
Supplied

“Her cause of death was strangulation. But at the time you made your statement [this had not yet been confirmed]. The State had a bloody top that was found in his home. You created an impression [through mentioning the knife] that the blood in all probability belonged to the deceased.”

Azur maintained that Sias had mentioned the knife to him.

Sibda, however, countered that Sias denied this.

“Your credibility is tarnished, destroyed, because you already admitted that you gave us false testimony pertaining to the blood on the top,” he charged.

READ | Meghan Cremer's face was so badly disfigured that family identified her by jewellery, mom tells court

“Who told you to mention a knife? It doesn’t come from you. This created a bridge between the top and the murder of Meghan Cremer. It gives the impression that the knife was used to injure or kill her.”

Azur stuck to his story, denying that he had been coached to say this by the police or that any threats or promises had been made to him.

Sias pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming to have found Cremer’s body in the boot of the car after taking it for a joyride. He said he had discovered the vehicle at Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm, where he was employed as a general worker. Cremer lived in one of the cottages.

He had disposed of her remains among bushes in Olieboom Road.

Cremer had been strangled with a blue ribbon.

The trial continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jeremy siasmeghan cremercape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 4175 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12179 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
40% - 17637 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10024 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
18.18
-1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,646.72
-0.7%
Silver
19.07
-1.7%
Palladium
1,999.71
-1.2%
Platinum
925.10
-1.1%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
58,277
-1.4%
All Share
64,848
-1.1%
Resource 10
61,477
+0.5%
Industrial 25
75,989
-3.1%
Financial 15
14,966
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding

11h ago

These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo