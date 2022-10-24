‘Your credibility is tarnished, destroyed’: State witness in Meghan Cremer trial found to have lied to court

Wilton Azur, a State witness in the trial against Jeremy Sias, admitted that he had not been completely honest in his testimony.

DNA evidence on a top belonging to Sias revealed that blood spatter found on the garment was not that of Meghan Cremer.

It belonged to Mariana Sauls, whom the defence charges was beaten by Azur the night of the disappearance.

A State witness who testified in the trial against Jeremy Sias, the man accused of killing Meghan Cremer, admitted that he had been dishonest when he testified against his former friend in the Western Cape High Court.

Wilton Azur, the brother of Sias' partner who is the mother of four of his five children, was recalled on Monday, where the findings of DNA evidence were presented to him.

A blood-spattered top belonging to Sias, which he had borrowed from Azur the night of Cremer’s disappearance, had been tested on the request of the defence.

The blood was found to be that of Mariana Sauls, Azur’s girlfriend, who had been a passenger in Cremer’s Toyota Auris car on the night Sias had picked them up for a night out.

Defence advocate Bashier Sibda told Azur that, according to his client, he had beaten his girlfriend that night, causing her nose to bleed.

Azur initially denied it, but later conceded that he had indeed struck her.

Sias had collected his girlfriend, Azur and Sauls in Egoli informal settlement on 3 August 2019, claiming the vehicle belonged to his employer’s son, who had ostensibly borrowed it to him.

The murder accused then ferried them to a nearby tavern, where they drank, before heading to a Wynberg nightclub and pub.

After buying KFC with Cremer’s bank card and making a withdrawal at an ATM, they were pulled over at a roadblock.

Sias had tried to flee but was caught by police. He was released after being found to be below the legal blood alcohol limit. He was not in possession of a driving licence.

Rattled by the incident, they returned to Philippi and went drinking again.

In his evidence-in-chief, Azur testified that Sias had left for half an hour. When he returned, he had been upset and started drinking excessively.

Azur said Sias had told him the next day that "the knife is on a safe place".

When he asked what he had been talking about, the accused had not responded.

Sibda, however, questioned whether that had happened at all.

He said his client denied ever mentioning a knife to him.

“We know she was never stabbed. There were no bleeding wounds detected on the deceased and there were no gashes on her body,” Sibda pointed out.

“Her cause of death was strangulation. But at the time you made your statement [this had not yet been confirmed]. The State had a bloody top that was found in his home. You created an impression [through mentioning the knife] that the blood in all probability belonged to the deceased.”

Azur maintained that Sias had mentioned the knife to him.

Sibda, however, countered that Sias denied this.

“Your credibility is tarnished, destroyed, because you already admitted that you gave us false testimony pertaining to the blood on the top,” he charged.

“Who told you to mention a knife? It doesn’t come from you. This created a bridge between the top and the murder of Meghan Cremer. It gives the impression that the knife was used to injure or kill her.”

Azur stuck to his story, denying that he had been coached to say this by the police or that any threats or promises had been made to him.

Sias pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming to have found Cremer’s body in the boot of the car after taking it for a joyride. He said he had discovered the vehicle at Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Farm, where he was employed as a general worker. Cremer lived in one of the cottages.

He had disposed of her remains among bushes in Olieboom Road.

Cremer had been strangled with a blue ribbon.

The trial continues.