Your Friday weather: Cool conditions across SA after a week of rain

The weather will see an upturn on Friday, with warm and cool conditions expected over much of the country, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will have morning fog patches on the highveld, otherwise fine and cold but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first, with morning fog patches on the highveld, becoming partly cloudy and cold but cool in the lowveld in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy at first, with morning fog in the east of Limpopo, becoming partly cloudy and cool in the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and cold to cool.

Free State will have fog patches in the east at first, where it will be cloudy, but otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, but cold in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The Western Cape will see clouds over the Cape Metropole in the evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, but fresh to strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold over the western high ground. It will be cloudy in the north, with isolated morning showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

