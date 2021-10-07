Your Friday weather: Severe thundershowers expected for parts of Gauteng, Limpopo, KZN

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thundershowers for parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Friday, on what will be a fairly cloudy and warm day.



Impact-based warning

Yellow level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms which will result in strong damaging winds, hail and rain that might lead to flash flooding over the eastern parts of the Free State, south-western Bushveld of Limpopo, Gauteng, south-western parts of Mpumalanga and western KwaZulu-Natal, which may result in damages to informal settlements, disruption of municipal services (telecommunications and power supply) until the early morning.

Fire danger warning

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern half of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be warm in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment and on southern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east at first, becoming fine in the west.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts. It will become fine and warm in the west during the day.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy over the eastern parts at first.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming light north of Hondeklip Bay from the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south-western and south coast as well as the adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon, except over the extreme northern parts. Early morning fog patches are expected over the Overberg and Cape Winelands.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly in the south-west, but moderating from the north from the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, but light northerly to north-westerly east of Mossel Bay from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.