1h ago

add bookmark

Your Friday weather: Severe thundershowers expected for parts of Gauteng, Limpopo, KZN

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rainy weather is expected across the country tomorrow. (Photo: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/File)
Rainy weather is expected across the country tomorrow. (Photo: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/File)

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thundershowers for parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Friday, on what will be a fairly cloudy and warm day.

Impact-based warning

Yellow level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms which will result in strong damaging winds, hail and rain that might lead to flash flooding over the eastern parts of the Free State, south-western Bushveld of Limpopo, Gauteng, south-western parts of Mpumalanga and western KwaZulu-Natal, which may result in damages to informal settlements, disruption of municipal services (telecommunications and power supply) until the early morning.

Fire danger warning

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern half of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be warm in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment and on southern Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east at first, becoming fine in the west.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts. It will become fine and warm in the west during the day.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy over the eastern parts at first.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming light north of Hondeklip Bay from the evening.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south-western and south coast as well as the adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon, except over the extreme northern parts. Early morning fog patches are expected over the Overberg and Cape Winelands.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly in the south-west, but moderating from the north from the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, but light northerly to north-westerly east of Mossel Bay from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

w
The weather for 8 October.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1410 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2544 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.93
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,758.60
-0.2%
Silver
22.64
+0.1%
Palladium
1,957.57
+3.1%
Platinum
987.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
80.83
-2.1%
Top 40
58,722
+2.1%
All Share
65,158
+1.8%
Resource 10
59,885
+4.1%
Industrial 25
83,305
+1.7%
Financial 15
14,294
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo