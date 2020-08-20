Your Friday weather update: Cool to warm, with light rain for KZN, Eastern Cape

Friday will see partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions across the country, with some provinces set for light rain, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine in the western highveld, otherwise cloudy and cool, but cold in the escarpment with morning fog patches. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the east.

Limpopo will be fine in the south and south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in the extreme north. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the north-east.

In the North West, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy over the north-east in the afternoon.

There will be fog patches in the north-east in the Free State at first, otherwise fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will experience morning fog over the southern high ground at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm along the coast and hot in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning fog patches in places over the south-western areas of the Western Cape, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly, becoming south-westerly between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with morning fog in places, becoming fine and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with light rain in places in the south in the early morning, otherwise fine and cool, but cold over the high ground. It will remain cloudy along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly becoming south-easterly in the afternoon, but north-easterly in the evening.

There will be morning fog over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy but cloudy in the north, and cool but cold in the west. Isolated showers and rain are expected over northern KZN.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala



