'Your pain is ours' - Uyinene Mrwetyana family to loved ones of Nosicelo Mtebeni

Women and some civil organisations marched to Parliament to demand action to stop violence against women.

The march was held under the banner of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation.

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane received the memorandum.

Groups of women and some civil organisations joined a march to Parliament by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation on Saturday, calling on the government to end the scourge of violence against women.



This week marks two years since the brutal killing of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana by Post Office employee Luyanda Botha in Claremont. Her partially burned body was found dumped in Khayelitsha.



The women, joined by civil organisations, gathered at the Clareinch Post Office ahead of the march.

Thousands of postcards were collected from across the country from women affected by gender-based violence.

The postcards were displayed at the post office and, later, outside Parliament.

The marchers handed the postcards and a memorandum over to Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Mrwetyna's uncle, Thembelani Mrwetyana, urged people to confront violent men.

"Enough is enough. Let us stop this and seek help where we need assistance. Now is the time for us to be vigilant and call out a friend, a brother, a colleague or even a boss, who is guilty of gender-based violence," he said.

"It is indeed disheartening to still see horrific stories, such as the one that happened recently in East London, Uyinene's home town, where a young woman, Nosicelo Mtebeni, was murdered and dismembered by her partner out of jealousy.

As the Mrwetyana family, having experienced such a senseless act, we wish to pass our condolences and say that we feel your pain... your pain is ours. As a family, we are also fighting gender-based violence on behalf of all the families that have gone through the same horror.





University of Fort Hare fourth year student Mtebeni, 23, was brutally murdered, allegedly by her 25-year-old boyfriend, Alutha Phasile, with whom she shared accommodation.

Phasile allegedly dismembered her body before putting the parts into a suitcase and a bag.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Phasile confessed to the murder, and abandoned his bail application.

The foundation's managing director, Masi Buso, called for action from authorities, saying violence against women had worsened since the murder of Mrwetyana.

"We are calling for action. Two years later, nothing has changed. It is a disappointing realisation that things have actually gotten worse. We call on all leaders, in Parliament and across the country, that we want change. We do not want to be a footnote... we want to be remembered, we want all those promises made to us two years ago to be fulfilled," said Buso.

