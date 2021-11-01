Your quick, last-minute guide to voting: Where, how and until when can you vote?

Until what time are voting stations open? Voting closes at 21:00 on 1 November. Voters who are still queueing when the polls close will be allowed to finish voting.

How do I know where to vote? You have to vote in the ward you are registered in. If you are not sure where that is, you can go to the IEC website, where you can enter your ID number to find out exactly where you have to vote.

What if I get to the voting station and I'm not on the voters' roll? The voting officer will check that your name appears on the voters' roll. If you are not on the voters' roll, but have proof that you have registered (e.g. registration sticker), the presiding officer must validate your proof of registration. If they're satisfied with the proof, you must complete a MEC7 form and will then be allowed to continue as an ordinary voter.

How long will it take me to vote? This depends on how long the queue at your voting station is, but once you received your ballots it only takes a few minutes to cast your vote.

What do I need to take with me to vote? Your green, bar-coded, South African ID book or a temporary identification certificate.

How does voting work? Once you receive your ballot, you will be directed to an empty voting booth. Here you will place your X in the box next to the political party and/or candidate of your choice. To avoid a spoilt ballot, ensure that you make only one mark on each ballot paper and that your mark is clear. If you make a mistake call an election official and they will provide you with a new ballot paper. When you are finished, fold your ballot papers in half and leave the voting booth.

How many ballot papers will I get? If you live in a metropolitan area (e.g. Johannesburg), you'll receive two ballots: one for a ward councillor and one for a party. If you live in a local council with wards (e.g. Standerton municipality), you'll receive three ballots: one for a ward councillor for the Local Council; one for a party for the Local Council; and one for a party for the District Council.