Your quick, last-minute guide to voting: Where, how and until when can you vote?

Voting closes at 21:00 on 1 November. Voters who are still queueing when the polls close will be allowed to finish voting.
You have to vote in the ward you are registered in. If you are not sure where that is, you can go to the IEC website, where you can enter your ID number to find out exactly where you have to vote.
The voting officer will check that your name appears on the voters' roll. If you are not on the voters' roll, but have proof that you have registered (e.g. registration sticker), the presiding officer must validate your proof of registration. If they're satisfied with the proof, you must complete a MEC7 form and will then be allowed to continue as an ordinary voter.
Your green, bar-coded, South African ID book or a temporary identification certificate.
If you live in a metropolitan area (e.g. Johannesburg), you'll receive two ballots: one for a ward councillor and one for a party. If you live in a local council with wards (e.g. Standerton municipality), you'll receive three ballots: one for a ward councillor for the Local Council; one for a party for the Local Council; and one for a party for the District Council.
No, during municipal elections you can only vote in the voting district in which you are registered. However, you can vote during national elections.
Voting stations provide pens, but you can also use your own pen.
Yes, you are allowed to take whatever you have with you into the voting station and to the voting booth. You are not allowed to take photos inside the voting station or of your ballots as your vote is meant to be secret.
