Your Saturday weather: Fire danger in Northern and Western Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the Kamiesberg municipality of the Northern Cape and in places over the West Coast District of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng is partly cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga is cloudy with morning fog in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south-east. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Conditions in Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered showers in the south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme south-west, where it will be partly cloudy.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected in the Free State with isolated afternoon showers and thundershower but scattered in the north where it will be cloudy.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

At first, cloudy and cool conditions are expected along the south coast of the Western Cape, becoming fine and warm by the afternoon. It will be very hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong south to south-easterly but moderate to fresh south-easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine over the interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming a fresh south-easterly from late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy in places south of escarpment, with light rain along the Wild Coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

At first, the wind along the coast will be a moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly by afternoon but north-easterly from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool but warm in some areas of the north with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate southerly to south-westerly but fresh in the north, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.