1h ago

add bookmark

Your Tuesday weather: Fire warnings for the Northern Cape, otherwise fine across the country

(iStock)

The South African Weather Service has cautioned of fire warnings over parts of the Northern Cape, but forecasts a fine day across the country on Tuesday.

Warnings: 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over central northern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as over the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

It will be fine and cool but warm in the north of Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm.

The North West Province will be fine and warm.

Free State will be fine and warm, but cool along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape will see morning fog along the coast, fine and warm but cool along the coast and on the southern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning fog in places in the west and south-west of the Western Cape, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the interior with light rain along the extreme south west coastline from late evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly becoming strong along the south-west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have morning mist expected between Addo and Peddie, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places in the south east, becoming partly cloudy in the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north westerly, becoming south westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north easterly, but light west of Kei Mouth.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-west of KwaZulu-Natal.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly south of Durban at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

weather
The forecast for Tuesday, 2 June.
News24

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Related Links
Warm weather to welcome easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday
'No decision' on next launch attempt for historic SpaceX-NASA mission
Your Saturday weather: An upturn in temperature after a gloomy week
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 7632 votes
No
86% - 46817 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20153.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo