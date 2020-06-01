Your Tuesday weather: Fire warnings for the Northern Cape, otherwise fine across the country

The South African Weather Service has cautioned of fire warnings over parts of the Northern Cape, but forecasts a fine day across the country on Tuesday.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over central northern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as over the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

It will be fine and cool but warm in the north of Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm.

The North West Province will be fine and warm.

Free State will be fine and warm, but cool along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape will see morning fog along the coast, fine and warm but cool along the coast and on the southern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning fog in places in the west and south-west of the Western Cape, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the interior with light rain along the extreme south west coastline from late evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly becoming strong along the south-west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have morning mist expected between Addo and Peddie, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places in the south east, becoming partly cloudy in the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north westerly, becoming south westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north easterly, but light west of Kei Mouth.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-west of KwaZulu-Natal.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly south of Durban at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

