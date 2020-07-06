Your Tuesday weather: Rain for Western Cape, but otherwise fine and cool for rest of SA

Showers in the Western Cape will dampen an otherwise fine and cool day across the country on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo and the North West will be fine and warm.

Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool, becoming fine in the afternoon, but warm over the west coast and in the north. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate south-easterly to easterly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool, with morning rain and isolated showers, becoming fine over the western parts by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly along the west coast otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold but cool along the coast, with isolated showers in the along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy by afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

It will be fine and cool, but warm in the north of KwaZulu-Natal. It will become partly cloudy from the east in the afternoon, with evening rain and isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south by late morning and spreading to the north by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay