Your weather: A day of drizzle, sunshine and clouds on the cards for Tuesday

A mostly partly cloudy and hot day is expected across the country with isolated thundershowers forecast by the South African Weather Service for Gauteng, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Namakwa District and the central parts of the Northern Cape, south-western parts of the Free Sate, Central Karoo District of the Western Cape, and in places over the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog over is expected over the Mpumalanga escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld.

Limpopo can expect morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and hot.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the Free State, with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine to partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the south coast and over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the Little and Central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but south-westerly at times along the West Coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in places along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, there will be fog in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over south-western and western parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala