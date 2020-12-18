13m ago

Your weather: A hot Saturday to kick off the weekend

(iStock)
(iStock)

It will be a hot start to the weekend, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings: 

Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the western parts of the North West, Free State, and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, except in parts of the Lowveld where it will be very hot.

Limpopo will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be very hot in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east.

Northern Cape will see some morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south coast and eastern interior clearing over the interior during the day, otherwise fine, but becoming partly cloudy in the south-west from afternoon. It will be warm over the north-western and north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming south-westerly to westerly along the south-west and west coast in the afternoon spreading along the south coast in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool in the south, clearing in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon, and easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in the extreme north, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast, becoming cloudy in the evening. Morning fog patches can be expected in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate westerly, becoming southerly midday, and north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the east with isolated showers otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly becoming moderate easterly to south-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 19 December.


