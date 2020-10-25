Your weather: A sunny Monday in store for most of SA, with Pretoria scaling 30°C

Warm to hot weather is expected on Monday, while it will be cool along the coastal provinces, according to the South African Weather Service

Impact-based warning:

Yellow warning (L2) for severe thunderstorms over the eastern Free State and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with possible impacts, including localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal) and flooding of roads/low lying bridges.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over north and central parts of the Northern Cape, the extreme north western parts of the North West province as well as the Limpopo Valley.

Have a look at the weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will also be partly cloudy and warm in Mpumalanga, where it will get hot later. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south.

Limpopo will experience fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the south west.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southern parts.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot in the Free State with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south-west.

Cloudy and cool weather is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cool along the south coast with light rain in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming fresh to strong south-easterly by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool with scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south easterly, becoming strong easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the north west, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, but strong north-easterly in the north during the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy in the morning fog over the interior, otherwise cool but warm in places in the north where it will be partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from the south by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

