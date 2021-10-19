Your weather: A warm and hot Wednesday - lightning, thunderstorms expected in Northern Cape

Severe thunderstorms will lead to excessive lightning in parts of the Northern Cape on Wednesday, in what is expected to be a warm to hot day across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

A Yellow level 1 warning for excessive lightning, resulting in localised service disruption due to power surges and localised damage to properties over the Kai !Garib local municipality.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the central and western parts of the Northern Cape as well as the northern parts of the West Coast and Central Karoo district.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the northern parts of the West Coast district in the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be cloudy and cool, but warm in the north, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be cloudy in the extreme east at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The Free State will be partly cloudy in the east, spreading to the western parts by the afternoon, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in places along the south coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extreme hot in the West Coast.

It will be partly cloudy in the north-east, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, but strong to near gale in the south-west.

It will become moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly north of Cape Columbine by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



