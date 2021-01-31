5h ago

Your weather: A warm Monday will start the week, but yellow and orange warnings for parts of SA

A cloudy day in Cape Town.
A cloudy day in Cape Town.
It will be a mostly warm Monday, with cool conditions expected over the central interior. However, the SA Weather Service has issued warnings of inclement weather for KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Impact-based warnings

1. Orange (Level 5) warning: Disruptive rain is expected over extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of Mpumalanga as well as Limpopo province (except the Western Bushveld), which may lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

2. Yellow (Level 3) warning: Heavy rainfall is expected over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo, which may lead to flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), and possible damage to roads and bridges.

3. Yellow (Level 2) warning: Gale force 60 to 70km/hour along the KwaZulu-Natal coast between Port Edward and Kosi Bay, which may lead to coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

The weather in your province

It will be cloudy and cool to warm in Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool, with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

Partly cloudy and warm weather is on the cards for Limpopo, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

It will also be partly cloudy and warm in the North West, but with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts.

It will be cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Conditions in the Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but cloudy in places.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog patches along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will also have morning fog patches along the north coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and rain along the south coast.

It will be fine in the west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly, but light north of Cape Columbine, becoming strong south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Cloudy and cool weather is expected for the western half of the Eastern Cape, with isolated showers and rain in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the late afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain, and showers in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly, reaching near-gale in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mondays weather
Monday's weather.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

