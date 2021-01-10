Your weather: A warm Monday will start the week, with Cape Town soaring to a high of 32°C

A warm Monday is forecast by the South African Weather Service, with many parts of the country hitting high 20s, while hot conditions are set for the central interior and northern border of SA.

Scattered rainfall is expected for parts of the interior of the country and isolated evening showers for the coastline.

Impact-based warning:

A yellow (Level 1) warning for localised flooding is expected for the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm from the late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Morning fog patches will start off the day for Mpumalanga, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Morning fog patches are also on the cards over the southern escarpment of Limpopo, otherwise it will partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the west.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central parts, but scattered in the west.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the Free State, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central parts, but scattered in the west.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will start off on a cloudy note, with early morning mist along the coast, where it will become fine and cool.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy at first along the south coast and the adjacent interior.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the Central Karoo, where isolated thundershowers are expected from the afternoon.

It will become cloudy, and there will be light rain along the south coast towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching near-gale force between Hermanus and Cape Columbine from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extremely high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers over the interior, but cool with light rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but rain and showers along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cool in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly to south-easterly in places in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.