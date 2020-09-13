1h ago

Your weather: Another cold Monday for the Western Cape, while fine weather awaits the rest of SA

(iStock)
(iStock)

A cold Monday is on the cards for the Western Cape, with cool to warm weather for the eastern half of the country while the northern belt will be hot, according to the SA Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Free State, western parts of the North West, and the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

High seas with wave heights between 6-8m are expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay in the morning, subsiding by the afternoon.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will have fine weather, becoming partly cloudy and warm.The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be fine and warm in Mpumalanga, but hot in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon.

Limpopo will also be fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the late afternoon.

The North West will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy, except in the extreme west.

The weather will be fine and cool to warm in the Free State, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, except in the west.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the southwest where it will be cold.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will have fine weather in the extreme north east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cool along the west coast, with isolated showers and rain in the south west, spreading to the south coast by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but strong along the south coast at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. Conditions over the western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in places in the south, otherwise fine and cool.

It will become cloudy along the south coast in the afternoon, with light showers over the Tsitsikamma.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the province will also be partly cloudy to cloudy in the east with light rain in the south-east, but partly cloudy over the south-western parts in the evening, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh west of East London in the afternoon.

Morning mist patches are expected in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north. It will become cloudy by evening with isolated showers in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly in the north, otherwise southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

weather

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

Read more on:
weather
