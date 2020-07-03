Your weather: Another cool day to kick off the weekend

It will be another fine and cool day heading into the weekend, the South African Weather Service says.
The weather in your region:
Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the north-east in the morning with fog in places along the escarpment and southern Highveld at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the Lowveld.
Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east at first with morning fog in places along the escarpment and central parts of the province, otherwise fine and cool.
North-West and the Free State will be fine and cool, but windy over Van Reenen's Pass.
The Northern Cape will see some morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm with morning frost over the southern high ground. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.
The Western Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy over the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cool with high level cloud at times. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly north of Cape Columbine, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly but strong at times in the afternoon.
The expected UVB sunburn index is low.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning otherwise moderate south-westerly.
The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly becoming light to moderate south-westerly by afternoon.
It will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be gentle south-easterly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.
- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay