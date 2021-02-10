Your weather: Another hot day expected on Thursday

Fire warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cape Winelands District of the Western Cape as well as the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories:

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn municipalities.

- Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected for the northern parts of Namakwa (Northern Cape), West Coast District, as well as the Little Karoo District and Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the lowveld and escarpment areas.