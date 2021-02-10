1h ago

add bookmark

Your weather: Another hot day expected on Thursday

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

It will be yet another scorcher of a day on Thursday, the South African Weather Service says.

Impact-based warnings:

- Yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves, with possible impacts such as disruption to beach activities and possible risk to rock anglers, as well as impacts on small vessels and personal watercrafts (kayaks) are expected between Hondeklip Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.

Fire warnings:

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cape Winelands District of the Western Cape as well as the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories:

- Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn municipalities.

- Extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected for the northern parts of Namakwa (Northern Cape), West Coast District, as well as the Little Karoo District and Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the lowveld and escarpment areas.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south western bushveld.

North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and northern parts.

The eastern part of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with morning fog along the northern coast as well as adjacent interior, where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

There will be isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, but scattered in the north east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon, but strong south of Hondeklip Bay.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will see morning fog in places, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated thunderstorms over the interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly, becoming moderate from afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north-east and light rain along the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Cape Columbine at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

KwaZulu-Natal will see some morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated showers and rain are expected along the north coast and adjacent interior in the late evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly north of Durban, otherwise moderate easterly to north-easterly, spreading to Mandeni by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

weather
The forecast for 11 February.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 543 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 688 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3368 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.73
(-0.32)
ZAR/GBP
20.42
(-0.44)
ZAR/EUR
17.88
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.11)
Gold
1842.80
(+0.38)
Silver
27.06
(-0.46)
Platinum
1239.50
(+5.63)
Brent Crude
61.25
(+0.88)
Palladium
2349.00
(+2.16)
All Share
66150.82
(+1.52)
Top 40
60637.70
(+1.63)
Financial 15
12420.66
(-0.24)
Industrial 25
88593.15
(+0.74)
Resource 10
64413.53
(+3.62)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo