Your weather: Cape Town set for a scorcher with a high of 30°C, while scattered showers persist throughout SA

Scattered thundershowers will make landfall across most provinces tomorrow.
News24

A fairly cool to warm Thursday is expected, says the South African Weather Service, with impact-based rain leading to localised flooding expected in Limpopo.

Impact-based warning

Yellow (Level 2) warning for heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding of formal and informal roads or settlements, low-lying areas and bridges and difficult driving conditions is expected over the western and south-western parts of Limpopo.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west and south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Conditions in the Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

In the Northern Cape, it will be fine in the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the north, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the Overberg District in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the Little and Central Karoo where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong along the West Coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but fine and hot in the west with fog patches south of the escarpment in the morning.

Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected along the eastern escarpment in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, freshening from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-western and western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming easterly north-easterly in the south in the afternoon

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

w
The forecast for 7 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
