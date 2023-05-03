1h ago

Your weather: Cloudy and cool to warm conditions expected on Thursday

Fine and cool weather.
Thursday's weather will be cloudy and cool to warm in several parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Greater Taung Local Municipality of the North West, Kgatelopele, several areas of the Northern Cape, and the Mohokare and Mangaung Local Municipalities of the Free State.

The weather in your region 

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Except in the extreme northeast, Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the eastern parts of Limpopo in the morning and evening; otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

The North West will be fine in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are expected in the Free State, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

There will be morning fog patches along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy with morning fog over the southern parts, and along the west coast, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the extreme northeast interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but light north-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

It will be partly cloudy and cool in the western half of the Eastern Cape, with isolated light rain along the Tsitsikamma coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southwesterly from midday.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated light rain near Port Alfred.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming moderate southwesterly from midday.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Thursday's Temperatures
