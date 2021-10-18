Your weather: Cloudy and cool Tuesday expected, with isolated showers in several provinces

A cloudy and cool Tuesday is expected across the country, with chances of isolated showers across several provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

It will be cloudy at first in Gauteng, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, where it will be cold, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy, with morning fog patches, but drizzle and light rain in places in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the south-west.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the east.

The North West will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy in the east at first, where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in the northern and the eastern parts.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming strong by the afternoon, but light easterly along the south coast at first, where it will become fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with morning fog patches over interior at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.