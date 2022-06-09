Your weather: Cold front, heavy rains to hit Western Cape this weekend

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the western part of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, as well as the Matzikama and Bergrivier municipalities in the Western Cape.



A series of cold fronts is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape by Sunday evening. Strong interior winds are expected over the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Heavy rainfall is expected over the south-western mountainous areas of the Western Cape and cold to very cold conditions are expected over the Western Cape interior and Namakwa District from Sunday into Wednesday.

Very rough seas are also expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Monday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool but cold along the escarpment but partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo will be fine and cool becoming partly cloudy along the coast and escarpment.

Fine and cool conditions are expected in the North West.

It will be fine and cool in the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm, but hot along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly in the morning, becoming light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

Morning fog patches are expected over the north-eastern interior of the Western Cape, otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, with morning fog over the interior and south of the escarpment.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly.

Fine and cool conditions are expected in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, with morning fog over the interior and south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool with isolated light showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.



The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon, spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.



