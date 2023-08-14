45m ago

Your weather: Cool day for most of SA, but a fire danger warning for parts of Northern Cape, North West

Fine and cool weather.
News24

It will be a cool day, with light rain and showers, for most of the country on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Gamagara and Phokwane Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape and the Greater Taung Local Municipality in the North West.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy in the east from late afternoon, with evening fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment.

In Limpopo, expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming cloudy in the extreme south-east in the evening, with fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment.

In the North West, expect fine and warm conditions. 

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the extreme south, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog patches in the south-east as well as in places over the Namakwa District, where cold temperatures are expected in places, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Expect morning fog patches in the east in the Western Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, becoming cloudy, with light afternoon rain along the south coast, but fine in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly to south-easterly, but strong in the south-west, spreading to the south by late afternoon, and reaching near gale between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the north-east and cool in places, otherwise cloudy and cold, with light rain and showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly in places in the early morning, otherwise south-easterly, becoming light north-easterly at night.

The eastern half of the province will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain in places south of the escarpment, but partly cloudy in the north, becoming fine in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain, except in the north-west, where it will be partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The temperature in your city.
