Your weather: Cool to warm conditions expected on Friday

Friday brings with it cool to warm conditions, according to the South African Weather Service. Parts of the Western Cape can expect heavy rain.

Impact-based warnings

Yellow warning (L1) for rain with possible impacts, including localised flooding and minor motor vehicle accidents over the south coastal areas and adjacent interior between Swellendam and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the west, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

For Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy in the south-west, otherwise fine and warm.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, but fine in the north-western parts.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers in the southern parts.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool in the south-western interior at first, with morning rain.

It will become fine in the north-west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The western parts of the Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the north, where it will be warm in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly at first, becoming fresh to strong south-easterly from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold, with showers and rain in the south, spreading to the north-east by mid-morning, clearing from the west by the evening.

It will be cool along the west coast and over the south-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly east of Stilbaai in the early morning, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with widespread showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise scattered but isolated in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly at first, becoming fresh to strong southerly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and rain, but isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong at times in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine in the north at first, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm, but cool along the south coast.

Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly in the extreme north, otherwise south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.