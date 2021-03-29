Your weather: Cool to warm Tuesday on the cards

A cool to warm Tuesday is expected across the country according to the South African Weather Service. Isolated showers can also be expected across provinces.

Fire danger warning

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Chris Hani District Municipality, Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality, and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, and Beaufort West in Western Cape.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm.

In the North West, it will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The Free State will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern and eastern parts.

In the Northern Cape it will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming light to moderate westerly to south-westerly by the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy in the morning otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool in places over the extreme south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-westerly north of Cape Point at first, becoming light to moderate north-westerly to westerly by late morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly moderating from the west by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog over the southern interior in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast. It will become cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the west late morning, spreading to Port Alfred in the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with fog over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the south at night.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south west with isolated showers and rain along the coast south of Richards Bay.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.