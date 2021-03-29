1h ago

add bookmark

Your weather: Cool to warm Tuesday on the cards

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

A cool to warm Tuesday is expected across the country according to the South African Weather Service. Isolated showers can also be expected across provinces. 

Fire danger warning 

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Chris Hani District Municipality, Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality, and Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, and Beaufort West in Western Cape.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm.

In the North West, it will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The Free State will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern and eastern parts.

In the Northern Cape it will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming light to moderate westerly to south-westerly by the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy in the morning otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool in places over the extreme south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-westerly north of Cape Point at first, becoming light to moderate north-westerly to westerly by late morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly moderating from the west by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog over the southern interior in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but warm along the coast. It will become cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the west late morning, spreading to Port Alfred in the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with fog over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the south at night.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south west with isolated showers and rain along the coast south of Richards Bay.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

w
The forecast for 30 March.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3308 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 999 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4014 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.93
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.55
(-0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.56
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,710.22
(-1.3)
Silver
24.59
(-1.9)
Platinum
1,174.50
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,525.00
(-5.7)
All Share
67,089
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,444
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,446
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
88,427
(+0.6)
Resource 10
66,932
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar 2021

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo