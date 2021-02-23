42m ago

add bookmark

Your weather: Disruptive rain for parts of Gauteng, scattered showers across SA on Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms that could result in damaging winds are forecast for tomorrow in some parts of the country.
Severe thunderstorms that could result in damaging winds are forecast for tomorrow in some parts of the country.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

A partly cloudy and hot day across the country is expected on Wednesday, with heavy rain in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings

Yellow (Level 1) warning: disruptive rainfall is expected over Gauteng, the central and eastern parts of the North West, the extreme north-eastern Free State and the southern highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga, which may result in localised flooding of roads, low-lying bridges and poor driving conditions. 

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east. It will be hot in the lowveld.

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will become cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south, but scattered in the extreme south-west.

Conditions in the North West will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool, with morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. 

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior, where there will be morning light rain over the Overberg coastal regions, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong in the west from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in places in the morning, becoming fine and warm. 

It will become cloudy along the coast and southern interior in the afternoon, with light evening rain.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool, with occasional light rain south of the escarpment. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected east of Komani.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly to southerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-westerly in the north at first, otherwise southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w
Temperatures for 24 February.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
R300k for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1487 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1139 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.71)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(+0.54)
ZAR/EUR
17.70
(+0.83)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(+0.81)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.87)
Gold
1804.63
(-0.33)
Silver
27.54
(-2.30)
Platinum
1232.00
(-2.95)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2323.00
(-2.23)
All Share
65921.60
(-2.14)
Top 40
60493.97
(-2.28)
Financial 15
12233.98
(-1.21)
Industrial 25
86593.70
(-2.70)
Resource 10
66149.43
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo