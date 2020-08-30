Your weather: Dress warm, it is going to be a cold Monday

A chilly Monday will bring an end to August across the country as a cold front makes its way over the Western Cape, bringing with it a 60% chance of rain.

It will be extremely cold in the Central Karoo region, with minimum temperatures dropping to below zero degrees Celsius.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will have a partly cloudy and cool Monday, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be cloudy and cold to cool, with morning and evening isolated showers and rain in Mpumalanga.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain, except in the south-western Bushveld.

The North West will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the north-east.

The weather will be fine and cool to cold in the Free State, but partly cloudy in the north-east with morning fog patches.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise fine and cold with early morning frost in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong north of Hondeklip Bay.

The Western Cape will have early morning frost in places over the interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and cold but cloudy in the south-west with isolated showers and rain setting in from late morning, spreading over the central parts during the early afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, but strong along the south-west at first, where it will become southerly to south-westerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Conditions over the western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cold, with early morning frost in places over the interior. It will become cloudy along the coast from late afternoon with isolated light showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming south-westerly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will also be fine and cold but cool in places over the interior. It will be partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and rain along the Wild Coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming light and variable from late afternoon.

Morning fog patches are expected over the western interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the west.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the province. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail