Your weather: Expect a cloudy, fine and warm Tuesday

A cloudy, fine and warm Tuesday is forecast for most of the country by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and cool by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy, with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West can expect morning fog patches in the eastern parts, where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and warm.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the eastern parts, where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and warm.

For the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy in the west in the morning and the late evening, otherwise fine and warm to hot in the interior, but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the south, with isolated showers and rain at first, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and cool, but warm in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, but strong along the south coast at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy south of the escarpment, with light rain along the south coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places over the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, becoming strong from the late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but hot in places in the north, becoming cloudy from the south by late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.