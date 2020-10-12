1h ago

add bookmark

Your weather: Expect a cloudy, fine and warm Tuesday

(iStock)
(iStock)

A cloudy, fine and warm Tuesday is forecast for most of the country by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and cool by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy, with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West can expect morning fog patches in the eastern parts, where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and warm.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the eastern parts, where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and warm.

For the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy in the west in the morning and the late evening, otherwise fine and warm to hot in the interior, but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the south, with isolated showers and rain at first, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and cool, but warm in the west. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, but strong along the south coast at first.  

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy south of the escarpment, with light rain along the south coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places over the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, becoming strong from the late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but hot in places in the north, becoming cloudy from the south by late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The caption for 13 October.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Monday's weather: Partly cloudy and cool conditions to kick off the week
Sunday's weather: Warnings of severe thunderstorms, flooding for Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga
Your weather: Partly cloudy to warm on Saturday
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3770 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3547 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1861 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.48
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(-0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(+0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1922.30
(-0.31)
Silver
25.02
(-0.62)
Platinum
872.00
(-1.02)
Brent Crude
42.57
(0.00)
Palladium
2395.31
(-0.84)
All Share
55552.35
(+0.67)
Top 40
51158.56
(+0.74)
Financial 15
10049.31
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
75278.51
(+0.90)
Resource 10
54826.79
(+0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo