Your weather: Fine and cool conditions expected on Friday, frost in parts of the country

Friday's weather will be fine and cool in most parts of the country, with frosty conditions expected in the Free State, Northern and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool but cold in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cold to cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Fine and cool conditions are expected in Limpopo.

The North West will have frost at first over the central parts, otherwise fine and cool.

The Free State will have frost at first, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool, but cold in the south where there will be frost in places. It will be warm along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable becoming moderate south-westerly in the west and south west from evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but cloudy with fog patches in places the south in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly but light to moderate westerly west of St Francis, becoming south-westerly in the evening, spreading east.

It will be fine and cool in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-westerly, in the morning and evening, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be Gentle north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.