Your weather: Fine and cool conditions expected on Saturday

Conditions will be fine and cool on Saturday with scattered and isolated showers in some parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.



The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

The Free State will be fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the west, but scattered in the extreme south-west.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold over the western interior with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east and the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine in the west in the afternoon, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers along the south coast and adjacent interior extending over the Central Karoo by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly over the eastern parts of the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool to cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong southerly in the late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the southwest.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong in places in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm but cool in the southwest, becoming cloudy in the south from the afternoon with isolated afternoon evening showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be gentle northerly to north-westerly in the north, otherwise moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



